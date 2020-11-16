Busan IFF Coverage Indie Reviews Crime Movies International Videos Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY: New Poster For Homage to Fulci's NIGHTMARE CONCERT
TetroVideo is releasing Nightmare Symphony, a new film from Italian filmmaker Domiziano Cristopharo and homage to Lucio Fulci's 1990 film Nightmare Concert/A Cat in the Brain. They recently released a new poster for the film, which you can see to the left and a larger version down below.
Posters for giallo films do tend to be rather pretty and this one for Crisopharo's film doesn't deviate from the trend. We have also included some stills from the production and the trailer further down. If you're somehow new to giallo you need to know that some of the imagry in the stills and the trailer is of the NSFW variety.
Otherwise, celebrate, because some of the stills and the trailer is of the NSFW variety! Look for the face.
TetroVideo plans to release Nightmare Symphony in 2021.
Nightmare Symphony: the homage to Lucio Fulci’s Nightmare Concert has a new posterTetroVideo has released the new poster for Nightmare Symphony (Italy - 2020), the upcoming giallo horror movie from directors Domiziano Cristopharo (House of Flesh Mannequins, Red Krokodil) and Daniele Trani.Produced by Ulkurzu and HH Kosova and written by Antonio Tentori (Nightmare Concert, Dracula 3D), the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD by TetroVideo in 2021.Nightmare Symphony is an homage to Lucio Fulci’s Nightmare Concert/A Cat in the Brain, in which the director appears playing himself, a tortured horror filmmaker haunted by his own bloody horror film visions.In Nightmare Symphony, the filmmaker at the center of the story is played by Lady in White director Frank Laloggia. Domiziano Cristopharo’s movie focuses on a horror director who is struggling to complete his movie, while a series of gruesome murders happen all around him. Eventually he will be forced to face his worst and scariest nightmares.The movie also stars Antonella Salvucci (The Torturer), Antonio Tentori, Poison Rouge (AGP: Sacrifice), Pietro Cinieri, Irene Baruffetti, Edi Hasan Lushi, Halil Budakova and Merita Budakova (Virus: Extreme Contamination).The soundtrack is by Antony Coia (House of Flesh Mannequins) and includes the original main theme by Fabio Frizzi (City of the Living Dead, The Beyond).The practical effects are by Jacopo Tomassini (The Obsessed).
