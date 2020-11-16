NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY: New Poster For Homage to Fulci's NIGHTMARE CONCERT

TetroVideo is releasing Nightmare Symphony, a new film from Italian filmmaker Domiziano Cristopharo and homage to Lucio Fulci's 1990 film Nightmare Concert/A Cat in the Brain. They recently released a new poster for the film, which you can see to the left and a larger version down below.

Posters for giallo films do tend to be rather pretty and this one for Crisopharo's film doesn't deviate from the trend. We have also included some stills from the production and the trailer further down. If you're somehow new to giallo you need to know that some of the imagry in the stills and the trailer is of the NSFW variety.

Otherwise, celebrate, because some of the stills and the trailer is of the NSFW variety! Look for the face.

TetroVideo plans to release Nightmare Symphony in 2021.