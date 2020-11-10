"DON'T LOOK BACK" - Netflix surprises with a horror short for Halloween

Netflix has dropped on Youtube a surprise horror short film "DON'T LOOK BACK" online for audiences. The film is presented under Netflix's Halloween banner: Netflix and Chills.

According to the video's description, "DON'T LOOK BACK" is about a young man who discovers a mysterious pair of spectacles that allow him to look into the past. But as he quickly discovers... some things were meant to be forgotten.

Clocking in a little over 5 minutes, the short film successfuly packs in some impactful scares and tension all while creating an unsettling atmosphere reminiscent of films like "THE CONJURING" and "INSIDIOUS". The use of POV takes an every day appliance (glasses) and gives the fiml the spectacle similiar to virtual reality. It's a device that puts the viewer directly in the driver's seat of the experience.

If you are not of the faint of heart and would like a good scare on this day of frights, be sure to check this out.