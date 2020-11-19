Crowdfund This: COMMANDO NINJA II: INVASION AMERICA. John's Back, But so Are The Commies!

The filmmakers behind 80s beefcake throwback Commando Ninja are back, planning a new chapter in their humorous and ultra violent action adventures, Commando Ninja II: Invasion America.

They look to be playing on good old Cold War era fear that enemy forces would invade 'Murica and the slew of films that came with it. Invasion USA and Red Dawn come to mind. Rambo III comes to mind with the return to Vietnam.

They have launched a crowdfunding campaign and its off to a roaring start . The production's aim is loftier this time around too, opting to shoot on location in Utah and Thailand, trying to eliminiate as much use of greenscreen as possible. They're also hoping to go 100% practical in camera effects this time as well.

If you like what you see then consider chipping in to the project