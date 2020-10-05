YUMMY Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray of The Belgian Zombie Hit

As is the beautiful relationship between RLJE Films and Shudder, siblings told to get along under the parental gaze of their parent company AMC, one handles the streaming and the other handles theatrical and physical releases of all their acquisitions. Which leads us to today, the day before Lars Damoiseaux's zombie hit Yummy will be released tomorrow on October 6, 2020 on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray by RLJE Films.

In YUMMY, while waiting for his girlfriend to come out of surgery, Michael stumbles upon a terrified young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she is the result of an experimental rejuvenation treatment. Offering to help her escape, he removes her restraints but soon realizes he’s just unleashed a virus that will turn the entire hospital into bloodthirsty zombies…. Directed by Lars Damoiseaux (“Undercover”) who also co-wrote the script with Eveline Hagenbeek (Rokjesdag), YUMMY stars Maaike Neuville (“The Twelve”), Bart Hollanders (“Callboys”), Benjamin Ramon (Être), and Clara Cleymans (“Tegen de sterren op”).

