Soundtrack Released for Indie Sci-Fi Spectacle, The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn
Sam Gaffin (full disclosure - hey that’s me!) has just released the soundtrack album to his movie The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn. The sci-fi feature was released in 2016 and includes an electronic score consisting of futuristic synth soundscapes and marching orchestral melodies. Check out the video below for a sample.
The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn OST can be found on a variety of music streaming services, most of which can be located through https://thekillerrobots.hearnow.com.
If you like robots, spaceships and sets made of Chinese food take-out containers, the movie is available to watch on Tubi for free. Find out more information at https://killerrobots.tv.
