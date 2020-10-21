Soundtrack Released for Indie Sci-Fi Spectacle, The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn

Sam Gaffin (full disclosure - hey that’s me!) has just released the soundtrack album to his movie The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn. The sci-fi feature was released in 2016 and includes an electronic score consisting of futuristic synth soundscapes and marching orchestral melodies. Check out the video below for a sample.

The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn OST can be found on a variety of music streaming services, most of which can be located through https://thekillerrobots.hearnow.com