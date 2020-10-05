Sitges 2020: Exclusive Poster Premiere For A PERFECT ENEMY

Catalan filmmaker Kike Maíllo (Eva, Toro) will unveil his third feature film, a psychological thriller A Perfect Enemy, in the Official In-Competition Selection at the upcoming Sitges Film Festival. Based on the bestselling novel The Enemy´s Cosmetique by Amélie Nothomb. Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the poster for Mailio's thriller. See it below.

The film sees the Polish actor Tomasz Kot of Cold War in the leading role starring along The Good Liar actress Athena Strates, Marta Nieto and the unforgettable French actor Dominique Pinon (Delicatessen, Alien: Resurrection).

The official synopsis is:

Successful architect Jeremy Angust is approached on his trip to Paris international Airport by a chatty woman named Texel Textor. She is an outcast who seems to be looking for a captive audience she forces to listen to her strange stories. Jeremy misses his flight because of Texel, and once seated in the lounge area, he will not be able to get rid of the annoying stranger. Although the meeting seems fortuitous, soon the nature of this encounter turns into something much more sinister and criminal.

The film will have its world premiere on October 16, 2020 at the 53rd edition of Sitges Film Festival.