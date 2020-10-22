MINOR PREMISE: New Teaser Trailer Promises a Sci-fi Wallop
Eric Schultz’s feature debut, the indie sci fi flick Minor Premise. lands on VOD platforms December 4th. The first teaser has arrived and everything looks great so far. Really great.
From what we can gleam from it it looks like our lead character, Ethan, has carried out an experiment at home (the best kind of science always happens at home) and has ended dividing into ten individuals, each with one of his character traits? It's probably best not to ask much further after that and just let it happen.
Attempting to surpass his father's legacy and pressured by an old colleague (Dana Ashbrook of Twin Peaks), a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own risky experiment. Ethan (Sathya Sridharan) has now locked himself in his home with his ex-girlfriend Allie (Paton Ashbrook) and the two navigate trauma, ambition, and missteps of the past. Diving headfirst into the uncharted equations of the brain, they realize that there is more at stake than just their relationship or Ethan’s reputation. With time quickly running out, he is forced to face off against the darker sides of himself while frantically attempting to solve an enigma that lies within his subconscious.
