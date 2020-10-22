MINOR PREMISE: New Teaser Trailer Promises a Sci-fi Wallop

Eric Schultz’s feature debut, the indie sci fi flick Minor Premise. lands on VOD platforms December 4th. The first teaser has arrived and everything looks great so far. Really great.

From what we can gleam from it it looks like our lead character, Ethan, has carried out an experiment at home (the best kind of science always happens at home) and has ended dividing into ten individuals, each with one of his character traits? It's probably best not to ask much further after that and just let it happen.