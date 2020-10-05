MINOR PREMISE: New Festival Poster For Sci-fi Drama, on VOD This December
Is there anything more terrifying than a face with too many eyes and teeth? I know that when you look at this poster below for Eric Schultz’s Minor Premise you're not thinking sci-fi drama. That's too many eyes and teeth for my own liking. The little licks of flame at the top are not helping.
Despite the creep factor of this new festival poster Minor Premise scored big points with the audience at Fantasia and it will make a stop over at Sitges this coming week. Everyone else can expect the film to land on VOD platforms December 4th, 2020
Minor Premise stars Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, and Dana Ashbrook. It is written by Justin Moretto, Eric Schultz, and Thomas Torrey, and directed by Eric Schultz.
Attempting to surpass his father's legacy and pressured by an old colleague (Dana Ashbrook of Twin Peaks), a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own risky experiment. Ethan (Sathya Sridharan) has now locked himself in his home with his ex-girlfriend Allie (Paton Ashbrook) and the two navigate trauma, ambition, and missteps of the past. Diving headfirst into the uncharted equations of the brain, they realize that there is more at stake than just their relationship or Ethan’s reputation. With time quickly running out, he is forced to face off against the darker sides of himself while frantically attempting to solve an enigma that lies within his subconscious.New York filmmaker Eric Schultz’s striking feature debut, after having co-produced such acclaimed works as JAMES WHITE, KATIE SAYS GOODBYE, and THE STRANGE ONES, MINOR PREMISE is a brilliantly constructed science-fiction drama that resonates with particular poignancy in our quasi-quarantined times. PREMISE’s pacing is both vibrant and dynamic, stylistically dancing through the inner workings of an individual in a way that is insightful, exciting and exhilarating. Schultz weaves a web of self-discovery with his characters revealing sincere and unvarnished portrait of a young man. Sathya Sridharan’s acting prowess as Ethan makes this film a force to be reckoned with. He is dazzling, demonstrating his range and giving a unique twist to the sci-fi leading man. Unlock the puzzle that is MINOR PREMISE and confront a plethora of fascinating questions of self and psyche.
