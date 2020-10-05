MINOR PREMISE: New Festival Poster For Sci-fi Drama, on VOD This December

Is there anything more terrifying than a face with too many eyes and teeth? I know that when you look at this poster below for Eric Schultz’s Minor Premise you're not thinking sci-fi drama. That's too many eyes and teeth for my own liking. The little licks of flame at the top are not helping.

Despite the creep factor of this new festival poster Minor Premise scored big points with the audience at Fantasia and it will make a stop over at Sitges this coming week. Everyone else can expect the film to land on VOD platforms December 4th, 2020

Minor Premise stars Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, and Dana Ashbrook. It is written by Justin Moretto, Eric Schultz, and Thomas Torrey, and directed by Eric Schultz.