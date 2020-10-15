CAGEFIGHTER: WORLDS COLLIDE: Indiecan Gets a Chokehold on Canadian Rights For UK MMA Action Flick

Our friends at Indiecan Entertainment have acquired the Canadian rights to Jesse Quinones' MMA action flick Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. The plan is to give the flick a digital release on November 24th.

Cagefighter stars real-life professional fighters Alex Montagnani, Chuck Liddell, Jon Moxley, Luke Rockhold and Jay Reso. It also start professional badass Gina Gershon.

We have included the trailer and making of videos from prodution studio Trilight Entertainment down below.

INDIECAN ENTERTAINMENT AQUIRES THE CANADIAN RIGHTS TO TRILIGHT ENTERTAINMENT’S CAGEFIGHTER: WORLDS COLLIDE

Indiecan Entertainment has acquired the Canadian distribution rights to Trilight Entertainment’s mixed martial arts action film CAGEFIGHTER:WORLDS COLLIDE which is set for Digital release on November 24, 2020.

CAGEFIGHTER:WORLDS COLLIDE was written and directed by Jesse Quinones, Produced by Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jessica Gaube, Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak, and Lorianne Hall, Co-Produced by Hugh Patterson and Andrea Hoffman and Executive Produced by Joe Ferraro, Dave Duckett, Bob Harris, Al Morrison, Craig Lothian, Gary Drummond, Glenn Paradis, Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic, Aaron Briffa and Jay Reso.

The story follows Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) who is looking to take the throne as the greatest to ever step inside the Legends cage. Reiss has it all: five title defenses under his belt, his beautiful wife Ellie (Georgia Bradner), a ball-busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker) who has hooked him up with endless sponsorships, and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell). Things take a turn when promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him toe-to-toe against pro wrestling superstar Randy Stone (Jon Moxley) in the company’s first-ever cross-promotional event — which can very well be the toughest fight of his life.

CAGEFIGHTER: WORLDS COLLIDE is stacked with real-life MMA Fighters and professional wrestlers including Montagnani who is a Pro MMA Fighter; Moxley (12 Rounds 3:Lockdown) who is the AEW World Heavyweight Champion and Liddell, a Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion who appeared in Kick-Ass 2. The movie also features Professional Wrestler and former World Heavyweight Champion Jay Reso who was featured in Shoot ‘Em Up and Former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold.

“This has been the ultimate passion project for our entire team. There were so many complexities in putting it together, but so much heart in the story as evidenced by the amazing performances we were able to capture. It’s been such a rewarding project and we’re excited to work with Indiecan to present the non-stop action of CAGEFIGHTER to Canadian audiences, says Sara Shaak Producer.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Shayne and Sara on the Archie films and on The Adventure Club. All great experiences and am excited to work on this latest film from them!" says Federgreen.