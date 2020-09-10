THE WALL OF MEXICO: Poster Premiere and Trailer For a Stylish And Scintillating Thriller

We are premiering the poster and sharing the trailer for Zachary Cotler and Magdalena Zyzak's dramatic thriller The Wall of Mexico today. Dark Star Pictures acquired the SXSW title and plan on releasing it on VOD very soon.

Don, a young handyman, is hired by the Aristas, a wealthy Mexican-American family with two outrageously decadent daughters. The source of the Aristas' wealth is a mystery to Don. Living in nearby Winfield, he soon learns tensions are high between the Aristas and the poor white townspeople, and that this has something to do with the Aristas’ well, which Don is asked to guard at night. People are superstitious about the well. Don learns the Aristas are selling wellwater at alarming prices. Don becomes infatuated with the younger daughter, Tania. As the water level drops, possibly from theft, the situation comes to a boil, and the Aristas decide to build a massive wall.

There's definitely something going on here. The trailer is cut together to represent something quite colorful and chaotic. There is a good share of seduction and sexiness in there as well. Then there is the play on the 'drink the water' warning that comes every time you travel down south, except here there's something special about the water in the well on the Aristas' property.

Here is the poster and you will find the trailer below that.