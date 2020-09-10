THE TRIP: Noomi Rapace, Aksel Hennie Join Director Tommy Wirkola

Filmmaker Tommy Wirkola made his bones with the splatter horror-comedy Dead Snow (2009) and then helmed the consistently entertaining fantasy-action picture Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013). In between those two, he contributed his writing talents to the great Norwegian TV series Hellfjord.

After that, he made the requisite sequel, Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, which was even more splattery, and What Happened to Monday?, an admirably ambitious film starring Noomi Rapace that still rolls around my head from time to time.

Now comes word that Tommy Wirkola's next project is titled The Trip, which will star Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, the latter of whom starred in the superb Headhunters and has appeared in a host of other films since, including The Martian and The Cloverfield Paradox.

As to Rapace, she has kept very busy since starring in the original The Girl with the Dragon Tatoo (2009) and its sequels, always disappearing into her roles, such as The Drop and the aforementioned Monday. She brings great intensity, whenever needed, as well as an element of unpredictability.

What is The Trip all about? The official synopsis for the Norwegian-language thriller explains:

"A dysfunctional husband (Hennie) and wife (Rapace) head to a remote lakeside cabin under the guise of reconnecting, but each has secret designs to kill the other. Before they can carry out their respective plans, unexpected visitors arrive and the couple is faced with a far greater danger than anything they could have plotted. "

I've heard from unhappy people that marriage can be murder, but this is taking things too far, in my opinion. In any event, this is good news (about the casting, I mean).

(Full disclosure: XYZ Films is financing and handling worldwide sales, and will be introducing the film to buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Todd Brown, who is the founder and editor of this site, serves as Head of International Acquisition for XYZ Film, and was not involved with the writing or editing of this post.)



