The best of the Pacific Northwest film scene, delivered right to your home

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILMS 24 Hours in the CHOP w/ Short Film: Hope is Not Guaranteed

(Tajuan LaBee, Seattle, WA, 2020, 60 min)

A documentation of 24 hours spent in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone of Seattle, WA.

Another Word for Learning w/ Short Film: Dzunuḵ̓wa

(Jadis M. Dumas, 2019, 72 min)

A unique documentary about the freedom to choose one’s own education and how it can pave a way to broader decolonization, even if that means leaving the school system altogether. Eddy’s Kingdom

(Greg Crompton, Vancouver, BC, 2019, 85 min)

In this stranger-than-fiction tale, an entrepreneur’s obsessive dream of developing an island in Okanagan Lake into a Middle Eastern-themed amusement park leads to a spiraling path of legal turmoil and financial ruin, with hostage-taking and bomb plots along the way. From Here

(Christina Antonakos-Wallace, Seattle, WA, 2019, 89 min)

A hopeful story of artists and activists based in Berlin and New York whose lives hang in the balance of immigration and integration debates, filmed over a decade in two of the world's largest immigration countries. The Invisible Father w/ Short Film: Taky Kimura - The Heart of the Dragon

(Thérèse Heliczer, Seattle, WA, 2020, 57 min) - World Premiere!

In the 1960s, beat poet and experimental filmmaker Piero Heliczer helped shape New American Cinema, and was enmeshed with iconic filmmaker Andy Warhol and The Velvet Underground at the very start of their careers. His daughter wonders if she can make peace with her absent father by finding a connection to him through his art. The River: A Documentary Film

(Rick Walters, Seattle, WA, US, 2020, 91 min) - U.S. Premiere!

The River is a documentary about how communication and purpose play into the success and failures of managing the homeless encampment in Aberdeen, Washington. Director Rick Walters goes to The River Camp to live with and talk with the displaced inhabitants, learn about their perspectives and histories, and to find catharsis for his own battles with addiction and security. Spawning Grounds

(Nils R. Cowan, Seattle, WA, 2020, 54 min)

In an effort to save a rare native salmon in one of America’s only Urban Wildlife Refuges, a community of scientists, landowners, elected officials and Tribal leaders bands together around science and Indigenous knowledge. THE WORLD IS BRIGHT

(Ying Wang, Richmond, BC, 2019, 115 min)

When an elderly Beijing couple receives notice that their only son has allegedly committed suicide and has been buried on Canadian soil, they travel to Vancouver to investigate the mysterious circumstances of his death. Made over the course of ten years, Ying Wang’s docu-thriller guides the viewer down a rabbit hole of mental illness, the crushing wheels of bureaucracy, and the vulnerability immigrants can face without cultural coping mechanisms.