HIS HOUSE Trailer: The Terrifying Plight of the Unwanted

If you've kept an eye on news from Europe and the UK for the past several years, you'll know that refugees and asylum seekers have made harrowing journeys across land and sea to try and reach safety and a better life, only to find themselves treated like vermin, or worse. Remi Weekes' feature debut His House puts a horror spin on this, with people who have no choice but to remain in a place that seems determined to destroy them. A sleeper hit at Sundance, it stars Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) as the couple trapped in a waking nightmare, and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as their caseworker who refuses to believe their cries for help.

After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.

I only got a minute into the trailer before I was pretty terrified. It would be difficult enough to be a refugee, knowing how hated you are by those whose perceptions are clouded by misconceptions; on top of that, to be stuck somewhere with no choice but to remain if you want that better life. There are shades of Relic and Under the Shadow in the use of the home as a place of fear as oppose to comfort. The film comes to Netflix at the end of October; check out the trailer below.