Filming has started for Branko Tomovic’s “Vampir” with Gorica Regodic, Joakim Tasic and Eva Ras

Filming is currently underway for Branko Tomovic's European Arthouse Horror film "Vampir". Gorica Regodic (Next to Me), Joakim Tasic (Santa Maria della Salute) and Balkan screen legend Eva Ras (Love Affair, or the Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator) are starring alongside Tomovic.

After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut (played by Branko Tomovic) is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna (played by Gorica Regodic) to look after the cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia. He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga (played by Eva Ras) who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest (played by Joakim Tasic) seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers.

Vampir is being filmed in English language on locations in central Serbia until end of September and is a UK-Serbian-German co-production produced by Jean-Louis Alexandre, Milos Z. Vuckovic and Dina Vickermann. Award-winning composer Mark Ashworth (ABCs of Death, Entity) will create an original score for this, with cinematography by Heath McWaters. Rounding out the cast are Judith Georgi (Jojo Rabbit) and Nemanja Bajic.

"Our film is inspired by the real vampire cases that occured in Serbia in the early 1700s. Those were the origin of vampires. Thought Vampir is set in modern times, it's based on those myths, superstitions and folk elements. I wanted to show a more mysterious side of Serbia" says writer/director Branko Tomovic.

This is Tomovic's feature debut as a writer/director, his previous short films (Red, The Smell of Petrol) have won numerous awards and nominations at major prestigious festivals, including qualifying festivals for BAFTA and the European Film Awards.