Sitges 2020: Submissions Now Open For Sitges Pitchbox

Submission are now open for Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitch event hosted by Filmarket Hub and the Sitges Film Festival. Pitchbox is dedicated to supporting projects in the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres.

As we have seen with other co-production events that have had time to evaluate the current health climate, Pitchbox has made adjustments and this year's edition will be held virtually. Also, for the first time Sitges Pitchbox will focus on 'both international feature films and European scripted series in development'.