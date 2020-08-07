Fantaspoa Coverage Sci-Fi Festival Features International Interviews Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sitges 2020: Submissions Now Open For Sitges Pitchbox

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Sitges 2020: Submissions Now Open For Sitges Pitchbox
Submission are now open for Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitch event hosted by Filmarket Hub and the Sitges Film Festival. Pitchbox is dedicated to supporting projects in the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres.
 
As we have seen with other co-production events that have had time to evaluate the current health climate, Pitchbox has made adjustments and this year's edition will be held virtually. Also, for the first time Sitges Pitchbox will focus on 'both international feature films and European scripted series in development'.
 
Follow this link to submit your project to Sitges Pitchbox
 
For the sixth consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival are partnering to host Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy projects. The 2020 edition will be held virtually and for the first time will be focused on both international feature films and European scripted series in development.
 
Seven films and seven series will be selected and representatives from the projects will have seven minutes each to pitch to the industry executives. They will then be offered fifteen-minute speed meetings with each of the participating companies. 
 
Additionally, four cash awards will be given to support development expenses. Thanks to the 'Diputación de Barcelona', four cash awards will be given to the best showcased projects to support development expenses:
 
Award for the best feature film: 5.000€ (taxes incl.)
Awards for two runner up feature films: 1.000€ per project (taxes incl.)
Award for the best scripted series 2.500€ (taxes incl.)
 
CALENDAR
Call opening 23 July
Call deadline 3 September
Selection announcement 18 September
Sitges Pitchbox for European scripted series 8-9 October
Sitges Pitchbox for international feature films 15-16 October
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.