Sitges 2020: Submissions Now Open For Sitges Pitchbox
Submission are now open for Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitch event hosted by Filmarket Hub and the Sitges Film Festival. Pitchbox is dedicated to supporting projects in the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres.
As we have seen with other co-production events that have had time to evaluate the current health climate, Pitchbox has made adjustments and this year's edition will be held virtually. Also, for the first time Sitges Pitchbox will focus on 'both international feature films and European scripted series in development'.
For the sixth consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival are partnering to host Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy projects. The 2020 edition will be held virtually and for the first time will be focused on both international feature films and European scripted series in development.Seven films and seven series will be selected and representatives from the projects will have seven minutes each to pitch to the industry executives. They will then be offered fifteen-minute speed meetings with each of the participating companies.Additionally, four cash awards will be given to support development expenses. Thanks to the 'Diputación de Barcelona', four cash awards will be given to the best showcased projects to support development expenses:Award for the best feature film: 5.000€ (taxes incl.)Awards for two runner up feature films: 1.000€ per project (taxes incl.)Award for the best scripted series 2.500€ (taxes incl.)CALENDARCall opening 23 JulyCall deadline 3 SeptemberSelection announcement 18 SeptemberSitges Pitchbox for European scripted series 8-9 OctoberSitges Pitchbox for international feature films 15-16 October
