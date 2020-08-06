SHINY NEW WORLD: Jan van Gorkum Shooting Horror Short This November

Pre-production is currently on its way for the short genrefilm Shiny New World; a horror-comedy directed by Dutch filmmaker Jan van Gorkum. A film that serves as a proof of concept for the feature film The Cleaner. Rotterdam-based production company Make Way Film led by producer Monique van Kessel produces the film, with support of associate producer Jan Doense.

Back in 2017, Van Gorkum presented his plans for The Cleaner at the Frontières Co-Production Market in Canada. His pitch generated a lot of positive buzz and since then the film has been in active development. The Cleaner introduces a world in which demons exist and where there’s a cleaning company which cleans up the mess they make. Like the feature itself, Shiny New World is going to be a throwback to horror-comedies from the 80's and 90's, with lots of old school practical effects.

In the form of a short corporate film, the audience is introduced to the main character, a middle-aged cleaner named Barry. What begins as a normal day at work for Barry, quickly spins out of control.

A disturbing and unique creature will also be present in the short, the Blood Banker. The creature will be brought to life by Dutch special effects team the Mad Scientists Movement, led by Richard Raaphorst (director of Frankenstein’s Army) and Stephan Vos. “Blood Bankers are basically living and breathing vacuum cleaners,” director Jan van Gorkum explains. “They drive around on a mobility scooter at demonic crime scenes, sucking up the mess. They can attach a hose to a strange mouth on their stomach, allowing them to suck up blood and small organic waste. The substance is filtered inside their body and transformed into a drinkable juice for other demons. The resulting product is transported to special blood banks for demons, hence the name. They take being sustainable to a whole new level.”

The filmmakers hope to raise a part of the film’s budget on Dutch crowdfunding-website CineCrowd. Filming is expected to start around the beginning of November. Apart from an international festival run, the ultimate goal of Shiny New World is to attract investors for the feature.