PREVENGE: Enter Our Blu-ray Giveaway From RLJE Films And Shudder

Alice Lowe's 2016 horror comedy Prevenge will finally be released on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray in the U.S. on August 18, 2020.

RLJE Films is handling the release after acquiring Lowe's film from their AMC countepart Shudder. Screen Anarchy has three (3) copies of Prevenge to give away to our readers in the U.S.

In Prevenge, Ruth’s misanthropic unborn baby speaks to her from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood.

You know the drill. We have a fact finding mission for you to complete. When you find the answer email us here . This giveaway is open to residents in the U.S. only and is limited to one (1) per household. Ready?

How long did it take Alice Lowe to write PREVENGE?