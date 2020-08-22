James Gunn's THE SUICIDE SQUAD Cast Revealed!

Director James Gunn revealed most of the leads of his new film, The Suicide Squad, today. The reveal happend in a virtual panel during DC FanDome. This new film, still due next August, 2021, is a follow up to the 2016 film from David Ayer. That film made good bank but did not win over a lot of fans. Gunn has proven his weight in gold with other franchises, we imagine DC hopes that his golden touch rubs off on this new film. So far, just by character design alone, it looks wildly different from the first film.

Several actors are reprising their roles from the 2016 “Suicide Squad” film, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Among the new cast, Gunn said that he reached deep into the DC Comics canon to find a motley crew of villains to populate the movie. Idris Elba is playing Bloodsport, Alice Braga is playing Sulsoria, Nathan Fillion is playing T.D.K., Pete Davidson is playing Blackguard, Michael Rooker is playing Savant, John Cena is playing Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian is playing Polka-Dot Man, Sean Gunn is playing Weasel, Peter Capaldi is playing the Thinker, Flula Borg is playing Javelin, Daniela Melchior is playing Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng is playing Mongal, and Steve Agee is playing King Shark on the set. Variety