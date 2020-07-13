THE ROOM Giveaway: Win a DVD From Shudder and RLJE Films

I like the teamwork between Shudder and RLJE Films. Sure, they're under the same umbrella at AMC, but their combined released strategy ensures that quality horror and genre fare is getting out to as many fans as possible.

After a stunning debut on Shudder its now RLJE's turn to get Christian Volckman's horror mystery flick The Room to more of the masses. As they prepare to release The Room on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on July 21st we can now prepare to give away a whopping four (4) copies on DVD.

First, the press release.

RLJE FILMS PRESENTS THE ROOM The claustrophobic shut in film is the most-watched Shudder Original film of the year and one of the most watched Original premieres in the history of the service. Available on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on July 21, 2020 RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to THE ROOM from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. THE ROOM will be released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on July 21, 2020. RLJE Films will release THE ROOM on DVD for $27.97 and on Blu-ray for $15.95. THE ROOM, which stars Olga Kurylenko (Oblivion, Quantum of Solace) and Kevin Janssens (Revenge, “Undercover”), is the live-action feature debut of director Christian Volckman, whose previously directed the 2006 animated sci-fi action film Renaissance, which featured the voices of Daniel Craig and Jonathan Pryce. In THE ROOM, when Kate and Matt leave the city to move into an old house, they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences.

Now, the giveaway. This giveaway to open to readers in the U.S. We will accept one (1) qualifying entrant per household. Other than that to enter is simple. Find the answer to our fact finding question below and you will be entered into the random draw next Monday, July 20th at midnight PST. Ready?

There isn't a whole lot of trivia out there for The Room so find five (5) different translations of the film's title for us.