New Trailers For Three Upcoming Shudder Originals: RANDOM ACTS OF VIOLENCE, LAKE OF DEATH & IMPETIGORE

Alright. A trio of new trailers for some Shudder originals came out yesterday. Check them out.

Look in the gallery below for the green and red band trailers for Jay Baruchel's Random Acts of Violence. His new film premieres on Shudder in the US and UK on August 20. Here in Canada it will be in cinemas (somewhere in Canada, who knows these days) and On Demand via Elevation Pictures on July 31st.

Comic book creator Todd Walkley (Jesse Williams), his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and best friend, Hard Calibre Comics owner Ezra (Jay Baruchel), embark upon a road trip from Toronto to New York Comic Con and bad things start to happen. People start getting killed. It soon becomes clear that a crazed fan is using Todd’s “SLASHERMAN” comic as inspiration for the killings and as the bodies pile up, and Todd’s friends and family become victims themselves, Todd will be forced to take artistic responsibility. A Shudder Original.

I have to say, I'm a little excited and scared to see this other side of Baruchel, known mostly for his comedic prowess.

There is a bit of a wait for that one. In the mean time, premiering this Thursday is Nini Bull Robsahm's local legend horror flick Lake of Death, from Norway. That will be on Shudder here in Canada and in the US and UK.

A year after her twin brother mysteriously disappeared, Lillian and her friends head to the old family cabin to say their goodbyes. But soon after they arrive, eerie and gruesome events begin to occur. As the lines between reality and Lillian's nightmares blur, she must fight both an external and internal struggle to stay alive. Is a horrific local legend becoming reality, or is the real enemy among them?

Then on the 23rd you can watch another one of Joko Anwar's scarefests, Impetigore, here in Canada and in the US and UK. Come on! It has gore right in the title!

(Sundance 2020 Official Selection) After surviving a murder attempt in the city, Maya, a down-on-her-luck young woman, learns that she may inherit a house in her ancestral village. With her friend Dini, Maya returns to the village of her birth, unaware that the community there has been trying to locate and kill her to remove the curse that has plagued the village for years. As she begins to discover the complicated reality about her past, Maya finds herself in a fight for her life. Starring Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Christine Hakim, Asmara Abigail, directed by Joko Anwar (Satan’s Slaves). A Shudder Original.