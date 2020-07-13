Mayhem 2020: UK Genre Festival Introduces 'Skeleton Edition' For 2020

Into the back half of the year and the genre film festival circuit is finding ways to get things done. Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England will go ahead with a physical edition, be it a slimmed down version compared to previous years. Dubbing it the 'skeleton edition' the festival will still happen at the Broadway Cinema this October from the 15th to the 18th.

Preventative measures will be in place to ensure the safety of everyone attending. Screening capacity will be limited, physical distancing will be in effect, no doubt in the seating plan, as it is in all major cinema chains re-opening around the globe these days. It is a similar strategy being adopted at Bifan right now in Korea and one we're implementing later this year at festivals I help program here in Canada and abroad.

This means there will be no passes for this year's festival, just indiviudal tickets for each show.

The programming team has gotten to work on this year's edition and the festival has also extended its short film submission deadline. Stay tuned for the lineup in the weeks to come.

Mayhem Film Festival launches skeleton edition for 2020