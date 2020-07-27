Exclusive LEGACY OF LIES Clip: Scott Adkins, I Need Your Help

We are big fans of Mr. Scott Adkins. Period. Full stop.

His new action action movie, Legacy of Lies, directed by Adrian Bol, looks likely to keep up his streak of entertaining pictures that fairly well explode on the screen. In a nutshell, the film follows "an ex-MI6 agent [who] is thrown back into the world of espionage and high stakes to uncover the shocking truth about operations conducted by unknown secret services."

Watch our exclusive clip below to get a sense of the mood and characters, wherein a woman requests the assistance of the dapper Mr. Adkins. Then a rain of automatic fire pours down upon them, their legs start moving, Mr. Adkin's protective arms guide the woman, and a perfectly good kitchen is (probably) destroyed.

We also have a non-exclusive trio of images to behold below (click to embiggen). Legacy of Lies arrives on DVD, Digital, and On Demand on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 (aka tomorrow in my part of the world).

And, yes, I'm telling the truth: I really like Scott Adkins in whatever kind of performance he gives. No legacy of lies in my household ...