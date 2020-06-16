Win KILL MODE on DVD From RLJE Films

RLJE Films is releasing Thijs Meuwese's indie sci fi action flick Kill Mode on Blu-ray and DVD today, June 16th. We meant to jump on this earlier but we have two (2) copies of Kill Mode on DVD to give away to two (2) readers in the U.S. If you want to hold off for a couple days on buying it perhaps you can win one from us.

In KILL MODE, years after a bacterium killed 31 million people, David Oscar must come out of hiding and face his past. He is tracked down by the remaining members of his former rebel group, who persuade him to take part in an important mission which they believe will lead to a cure for the infected and will destroy the pharmaceutical company they believe to be responsible for the sickness. As they break into a secure facility expecting to find the cure, they discover a young girl who has been held captive and subjected to experiments for years. As David and his companions help her escape the company facility, the mutation inside her body manifests itself and the rebels discover why she has been kept under lock and key all this time.

Kill Mode was directed by Thijs Meuwese (Molly), and stars Dave Mantel (Regret!), Julia Batelaan (“De spa”), Cyriel Guds (Snitch) and Yasmin Blake.

