THE KING'S MAN Trailer: Boys Are So Messy

Featuring more stars than there are in heaven, the new trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man arrives on the heels of a new release date (September 18) to sate the appetite of action-movie fans who are hungry for a particular style of wild action extravaganzas.

Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Gemma Atherton -- she's the one who asks the question, "Why are boys so messy?" -- star, alongside a flock of actors in period costumes, including Daniel Brühl, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci, Charles Dance, and Rhys Ifans as Rasputin (?!). I think it's safe to say that if you've enjoyed Vaughn's previous two films in the franchise, you'll enjoy this trailer.

