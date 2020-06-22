Hot Docs Coverage Movie Posters Hollywood Features International News Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE KING'S MAN Trailer: Boys Are So Messy
Featuring more stars than there are in heaven, the new trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man arrives on the heels of a new release date (September 18) to sate the appetite of action-movie fans who are hungry for a particular style of wild action extravaganzas.
Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Gemma Atherton -- she's the one who asks the question, "Why are boys so messy?" -- star, alongside a flock of actors in period costumes, including Daniel Brühl, Matthew Goode, Djimon Hounsou, Stanley Tucci, Charles Dance, and Rhys Ifans as Rasputin (?!). I think it's safe to say that if you've enjoyed Vaughn's previous two films in the franchise, you'll enjoy this trailer.
More information is available at the official site.
