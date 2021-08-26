THE KING'S MAN Trailers: Red or Green, They're Both Action Packed
20th Century Studios has dropped a brand-new, action-packed trailer, in two flavors, red or green for Matthew Vaughan's The King's Man.
While we definitely recommend the red band trailer - there's nothing quite like hearing Gemma Arterton tell you to stop fucking about - we understand if you have to wait until you're on greener pastures. Otherwise, Matthew Vaughn’s signature style in this series is on point.
As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in “The King's Man.” “The King’s Man” is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling are the producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. “The King’s Man” is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.“The King’s Man” releases in theatres on December 22.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.