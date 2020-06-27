THE BEACH HOUSE Trailer: Cosmic Eco-Horror Coming to Shudder on July 9th

The Beach House, a cosmic horror flick and the feature directorial debut from Jeffrey A. Brown, is coming to Shudder in the US, Canada and UK & Ireland on July 9th. You can watch the escalating trailer for Brown's film below.

Escaping to a family's beach house to reconnect, Emily and Randall find their off-season trip interrupted by Mitch and Jane Turner, an older couple acquainted with Randall’s estranged father. Unexpected bonds form as the couples let loose and enjoy the isolation, but it all takes an ominous turn as increasingly strange environmental phenomena begin to warp their peaceful evening. As the effects of an infection become evident, Emily struggles to make sense of the contagion before it’s too late.

The Beach House stars Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber and Maryanne Nagel. It was an official selection of Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, Chattanooga Film Festival, Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival, and Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.