SUPERDEEP: New Trailer For Russian Sci-fi Horror. We Promise It'll Be Around For a While. We Think.

Off the hop, we have been told that this new trailer for the Russian sci-fi horror flick Superdeep will not get pulled this time.

You may recall, back in the Spring, a trailer appeared for Superdeep (Kolskaya sverhglubokaya) a debut feature film, a horror sci-fi flick, from Arseny Syuhin. Everyone kind of lost their minds over it and the allusions to films in the Alien franchise, and more importantly The Thing.

Then it was promptly pulled as it was not an official release.

Which leads us to this new trailer. It features less of the creature in it, which is a shame, but there is still a growing sense of doom going on there. And that hand gag.

The hand gag.

A small research team went down below the surface to find out what secret the world's deepest borehole was hiding. What they have found turned out to be the greatest threat in history. And the future of humanity is in their hands.

XYZ Films has boarded international sales for Superdeep and is showing potential buyers a sales reel this week during the virtual edition of the Marche du Film. So jealous.