RUSSIAN RAID: Full-on Action in Trailer For Denis Kryuchkov's Debut

Denis Kryuchkov's debut feature film, the action flick Russian Raid, was supposed to come out in the Spring but the release was delayed because of the pandemic and the closing of cinemas in Russia. Now Kruchkov and his star, stuntman Ivan Kotik, are planning for an Autumn release. We have been sent the trailer for this action flick, which you will find below.

Nikita (Ivan Kotik), a former Russian Spetsnaz operative, is hired to neutralize the large private security force at a local factory so that his shady employer can extort the business from the factory owner. But Nikita and his group of highly trained fighters get more than they bargained for when it turns out the factory is actually owned by a dangerous warlord connected to the Russian military. By the time the 'hostile takeover' is complete, Nikita reveals that he has orchestrated his own secret mission to take personal revenge on the most dangerous man in Russia.

For the past few years Kotik had been working as a stuntman in China (Tai Chi Zero, Chinese Zodiac and Dragon Blade). He's taken what he learned from his time there and is looking to infuse it in the local market, a new way for local standards of shooting and editing of martial arts scenes. We our told that it is “first of its kind”.

If this trailer is any indication it looks like Kotik and Kryochkov have put all that experience to good use.

Russian Raid was produced by Olga Loyanich and Denis Kryuchkov, written together with Robert Orr.