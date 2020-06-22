RAD Trailer: 80s Bike Flick Looks, Well, Rad

Don't worry, dude!

If you missed seeing Hal Needham's Rad when it was released in theaters in 1986 -- that's me -- and then missed seeing a restored version during the SXSW film festival in March -- because the festival was cancelled -- and then missed out on ordering a limited-edition Blu-ray copy from the good folks at Vinegar Syndrome when it was recently released and then promptly sold out -- that's me, too! -- then there is no need to worry!

What, me worry?

Originally produced by the late Jack Schwartzman, the film has been restored by his wife and son - actress Talia Shire and filmmaker Robert Coppola Schwartzman. Rad will be available on AltaVOD on Friday, July 10, and then will be available On Demand on Friday, July 24.

If you are now saying to yourself, 'What is this fellow talking about? I was born in the 21st Century,' then, here is the official synopsis:

"Originally released in 1986 during the rise of the BMX bike craze, this powerful piece of pop cultural nostalgia is finally coming to disc, newly restored in 4K from its original negative by Fotokem.

"The film follows Cru Jones (Bill Allen), a small town kid determined to win an infamous BMX race set on a nearly impossible course known as Helltrack. A sleeper hit upon its initial release, RAD has become one of the iconic cult films of the 1980s and amongst BMX professionals, spawning fan clubs and repertory film screenings for decades."

And what about Hal Needham?

"Hal Brett Needham was an American stuntman, film director, actor and writer. He is best known for his frequent collaborations with actor Burt Reynolds, usually in films involving fast cars, such as Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, The Cannonball Run and Stroker Ace."

A new trailer has now been released, which you can watch below. I hope that this answers all the questions you have right now. Have a good big-hair day, dude.

