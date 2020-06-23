CHERNOBYL: ABYSS Trailer: Russian Disaster Drama Zeroes in on The Human Toll

The Chernobyl disaster gets the dramatic disaster film treatment from the motherland this year. Danila Kozlovsky directs himself and an all-star cast in his sophomore feature film Chernobyl: Abyss. The trailer came out today, which you will find below. It gives you a sense of the scale of the project but also it's laser focus on the human cost the disaster dealt.

When the station exploded, it was necessary to flush the water from under the reactor. The main character-firefighter Alexey, at first glance, does not look like a Hero at all. Engineer Valery and military diver Boris volunteered to go with him on a dangerous sortie. There is almost no time to develop a detailed plan. Due to the approach of the melting core, the water in the reservoir under the reactor is getting hotter every hour. The group will have a deadly mission-to descend into the Inferno and prevent, perhaps, the most terrible outcome of the disaster.

The screenplay was written Elena Ivanova and Aleksey Kazakovby and produced by Aleksandr Rodnyansky (Leviafan, Sin City 2), who grew up in Kiev and was 25 years old when the disaster happened in 1986. I did a little digging and Rodnyansky did an interview with our national broadcaster, CBC, around the time that the HBO series came out. He had been working on his version of the events, after disaster happened, for the last four years as the film headed into post at the time of the interview.

"We are focusing on a specific family and the impact of the events of 1986, how this changes them and who they become at the end of the story. I saw these firemen myself and I saw these young people who were ... risking their lives and losing their lives, and I remember their funerals". ( CBC

Chernobyl: Abyss also stars Oksana Akinshina (The Bourne Supremacy, Lilya 4-ever, Sputnik) and Ravshana Kurkova (The White Crow, The Balkan Line).

The original title was beautiful, "When the Storks Fall Down". It doesn't scream disaster drama but would not have gotten the point across as well as its brusque successor will have.