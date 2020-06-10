IFFAM Coverage Indie Reviews Weird Interviews Crime Movies Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Calgary Underground Film Fest 2020: Online-Up and Drive-In Edition June 22-28

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
As a film festival enthusiast, and a fan of independent genre cinema, you are no doubt by now familiar with the 2020 film festival circuit moving to an online format due to gather restrictions and health and safety measures all over the world. An interesting advantage of so many festivals moving online is that it opens up the casual or travel-budget strapped festival goer with the chance to catch both titles and a festival tone from the various regional festivals that they would otherwise not get the chance to see.

The 17th edition of the Calgary Underground Film Festival is all set and rearing to go from June 22 - 28, with a mixture of streaming features, online events, and if you are indeed local and need to get out of the house, some Drive-In experiences.

Events and films include such diverse subjects as VHS collecting, living in a van down by the river, taxidermy, Wakaliwood, Thunder Bay punk rock, as well as the traditional found-footage celebration and cereal cartoon party.

Browse through the gallery to see a sample of the features and events at this years ONLINE version of the festival.

