BENNY LOVES YOU Trailer: Check Out This Killer Doll Horror Comedy From The UK

Take a moment to watch this trailer for Karl Holt's killer doll horror comedy Benny Loves You which will be hitting the festival circuit this Summer. This is his feature film debut which he wrote and directed. Holt also takes the lead with Claire Cartwright and George Collie.

After the accidental death of his parents, Jack must sell his family home and start a new life. Cleaning out the house, Jack trashes his family belongings including his beloved childhood stuffed animal, Benny. It’s a move that turns deadly as Benny springs to life with one goal in mind, protect Jack at all cost!

Benny Loves You looks to take Holt's appreciating for killer doll franchises and inject his film with a dose of that good old British humor. Should be fun.