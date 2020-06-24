AVA Trailer: When Jessica Chastain Laughs Like This, You Better Run

Forget the Academy Award nominations. When Jessica Chastain laughs like she laughs in the first trailer for Ava, you better run, boy, and run as fast as you can.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain portrays the titular character in Ava, which means she is portraying "a deadly assassin" -- but, really, aren't they all? -- "who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival."

John Malkovich plays her handler, evidently, and Colin Farrell is some kind of shadowy authority figure, with Common as Ava's former lover. Tate Taylor directed, which brings back bad memories for me, since he directed The Help, but also, more recently, The Girl on the Train, which, frankly, wasn't as good as it could have been, but maybe a better indicator of what kind of films Ava will be when it eventually is released via Voltage Pictures and Vertical Entertainment.

Even better, the trailer looks good and dynamic. Watch it below.