21 Studio Ghibli Films Are Coming to Netflix Canada!

Wow. This is terrific news for Netflix subscribers here in Canada.

Netflix and GKIDS are bringing twenty-one titles from Studio Ghibli to the streaming service, starting this Thursday, June 25th.

If you're a long time fan or someone who found out that the only thing missing in their lives was world-renowned Japanese animation but didn't know how to fill that gap this is for you.

Fans in Canada will be able to enjoy films from the Academy Award-winning Japanese art house behind Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro

Netflix announced today that beginning on June 25, 21 films from Studio Ghibli, the Academy Award-winning Japanese art house, will be made available on the service in Canada through distribution partner GKIDS, as part of the company’s continued efforts to grow its best-in-class library of animated films.

This expansive catalogue of Studio Ghibli films was first released on Netflix in February 2020 to fans in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Now, fans in Canada will also be able to enjoy beloved classics, such as Academy Award-winner Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, The Secret World of Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya.

Producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli said, “In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience”.

GKIDS CEO Eric Beckman said, “GKIDS is very excited to be working with Netflix to bring these magnificent films to Canadian streaming audiences as part of the first-ever worldwide launch of Studio Ghibli on digital platforms. For both the current legion of Ghibli fans and those with just a passing acquaintance, a world of wonder awaits!”

Aram Yacoubian, Director of Original Animation at Netflix, said, “This is a dream come true for Netflix and for our members in Canada. Studio Ghibli's animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years. We're excited these films will now be available in Canada, so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

Netflix will release 20 of the Studio Ghibli titles in Canada on June 25. The Wind Rises will be available as of Aug. 1, 2020.