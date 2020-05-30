Shudder in June: SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, WARNING: DO NOT PLAY, SCARE PACKAGE And YUMMY Welcome a Summer of Horror Fun

Hey. Did you know it's almost June? I know right? What the hell? Well, however long whatever this is keeps going on the good folks at Shudder are here to help with a good dose of horror delights this coming month.

The big four titles next month include the doc Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, Korean horror flick Warning: Do Not Play, horror anthology Scare Package and SXSW Midnighter title Yummy.

Pride month happens in June and though celebrations around the World may be a wee bit subdued this year there is still lots of queer horror cinema to celebrate, including one of my favorites from the other year, Knife + Heart.

Shudder is also hosting the short films from the Ehteria Film Festival, a festival dedicated to emerging female filmmakers.

Then there is the addition of three Blaxploitation horrro classics, Blacula, Scream Blacula Scream and Sugar Hill.

We have a full gallery of all the June titltes in the gallery below. All titles will bow on Shudder in the U.S. and there will be notes where the titles also appear here in Canada and over on the other side of the pond in the UK.

