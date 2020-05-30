Hot Docs Coverage All Reviews Festival News Anime Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Shudder in June: SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET, WARNING: DO NOT PLAY, SCARE PACKAGE And YUMMY Welcome a Summer of Horror Fun

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote

Hey. Did you know it's almost June? I know right? What the hell? Well, however long whatever this is keeps going on the good folks at Shudder are here to help with a good dose of horror delights this coming month. 

The big four titles next month include the doc Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, Korean horror flick Warning: Do Not Play, horror anthology Scare Package and SXSW Midnighter title Yummy

Pride month happens in June and though celebrations around the World may be a wee bit subdued this year there is still lots of queer horror cinema to celebrate, including one of my favorites from the other year, Knife + Heart

Shudder is also hosting the short films from the Ehteria Film Festival, a festival dedicated to emerging female filmmakers. 

Then there is the addition of three Blaxploitation horrro classics, BlaculaScream Blacula Scream and Sugar Hill

We have a full gallery of all the June titltes in the gallery below. All titles will bow on Shudder in the U.S. and there will be notes where the titles also appear here in Canada and over on the other side of the pond in the UK. 

It’s simply Shudder’s biggest, best June ever. Celebrate Pride with the Shudder Exclusive documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, the centerpiece of our updated Queer Horror collection. Discover three new Shudder Originals—Warning: Do Not Play, Scare Package and SXSW 2020 Midnighter Yummy—and nine killer short films as Shudder is the exclusive home for Etheria Film Festival’s 2020 Shorts Program. Revisit three essential Blaxploitation horror classics as Blacula, Scream Blacula Scream and Sugar Hill join our Horror Noire collection. And round off the month with three mind-blowing new episodes of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (premieres Thursday, June 4)

Some have called it the 'gayest horror movie ever made,' but for Mark Patton, the star of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, it was anything but a dream come true. 30 years after its initial release, Patton sets the record straight about the controversial sequel that halted his career before it even began. Detailing the homophobia and AIDS-phobia of 1985 as a closeted actor in Hollywood, Mark retraces his obstacles, missteps, and detractors on the pathway to stardom. Confronting the cast and crew for the first time, Mark attempts to make peace with his past as well as embrace his legacy as cinema's first male scream queen. Starring Mark Patton, Robert Englund, Kim Myers, Robert Rusler, Marshall Bell, Clu Gulager and Jack Sholder. Directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen. A SHUDDER EXCLUSIVE (Also available on Shudder Canada)

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.