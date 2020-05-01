LOVECRAFT COUNTRY Teaser: Not Even The Craziest Things...

I am so glad this is finished and a television show so I don't have to worry about waiting months for it. Lovecraft Country, the HBO series based on the Matt Ruff novel, produced by Monkey Paw Productions (aka Jordan Peele) and Bad Robot (aka J.J. Abrams) has dropped its first teaser, and all I want it for this to be in my eyeballs now.

A dark fantasy, the story takes place at a fantastical crossroads, where the stories of H.P. Lovecraft and the racism of America during the Jim Crowe era, meet. This is experienced through the eyes of sci fi fan Atticus Turner and his family, when they go in search of Atticus' father, lost somewhere in what they call Lovecraft Country. Needless to say, some pretty crazy things start happening.

With Misha Green (Underground) as showrunner, and featuring an amazing cast that includes Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Michael J. Williams, and Courtney B. Vance, this is certainly one of my most anticipated shows of the year. The series is set to drop in August. Meanwhile, we must content ourselves with the trailer below.