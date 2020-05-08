LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 17 "Art Of Smallness"

The latest episode, “Art of Smallness” follows Frank and Linda in Berkeley in the early 1980s, focusing mainly on Frank’s performance series at UC Berkeley. Frank described it as a “lab” where he could explore and experiment in freedom without “pressures of money or judgement”. Frank describes how these performances provided the context for many “discoveries of smallness”, intimate rituals and modules that Frank would use for years afterward in different and evolving ways.

The reading in this segment is by performance artist, painter, and advocate for mentally disabled artists and individuals, Linda Carmella Sibio. Music by Frank Moore, Vinnie Corbo, Vinnie Spit Santino, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Mutant Press, and Lori B.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available at http://frankadelic.com

See Episode 17 below!