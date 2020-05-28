With Hindi CHHORI, CryptTV Aims to Remake Marathi Social Horror LAPACHHAPI

Released in India during the summer of 2017, Marathi social horror Lapachhapi (aka Hide and Seek) gained further attention through playdates at film festivals around the world, including the London Indian Film Festival. Now the film will be remade, according to Deadline.

Reportedly, "Vishal Furia, who directed and wrote the original, will reprise his role on the new project." Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) is set to star. The project is the first to be revealed from a partnership between CryptTV, "the horror brand co-founded by Jack Davis and Eli Roth and backed by Blumhouse," and Abundantia Entertainment, which is based in Mumbai. The deal was made "to produce content for the Indian market."

The original was lauded as a thriller that "manages to evoke genuine scares and chills, without compromising on the narrative or giving in to stereotypes," per Flickside. And the original trailer, which you can watch below, looks like a good mixture of elements. If successful, perhaps the remake will gain wider distribution.

