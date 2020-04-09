WE SUMMON THE DARKNESS: IG Live Q&A With Alexandra Daddario This Friday

A reminder that Marc Meyers' Satanic Panic horror flick We Summon the Darkness will be available on Digital HD and on Video on Demand this Friday, April 10, 2020.

On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.