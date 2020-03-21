WE SUMMON THE DARKNESS Trailer: Heavy Metal, Pabst Blue And Satanic Panic Coming in April

We Summon The Darkness. It is finally coming to digital platforms on April 10th. There was a theatrical release planned as well but, well, things as they are right now... hey digital! Wow. It has been four years since we first heard the pitch for the heavy metal stanic panic horror flick. It is finally coming to digital platforms on April 10th. There was a theatrical release planned as well but, well, things as they are right now... hey digital!

Saban Films released the official trailer yesterday. You will find it below. Raise you metal horns for We Summon The Darkness!

On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.

Directed by Marc Meyers and written by Alan Trezza We Summon the Darkness stars Johnny Knoxville, Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, and Austin Swift