Watch Lucio A Rojas' Horror Flick SENDERO (PATH) With Cast And Crew Q&A This Saturday

Friends from the LatAm have been reaching out to let us know that their films will be screening during these time of shutdown/lockdown/quarantine. We have another film coming up this weekend, Lucia A. Rojas' Sendero (Path).

Ana is a young woman who has just won a scholarship to study abroad. She decides to celebrate by traveling outside the city along with her friends. On the way, after helping a badly injured woman, they are kidnapped by a savage and cruel family that seems to work for a sinister power group in the rural region. In their attempt to escape, they will be forced to cross their own limits in order to survive, even if it means betraying among them.

Rojas, director of the very hard horror Trauma, wrote us about the live premiere of his 2016 film Sendero (Path) on Watch Movies Now! this Saturday. I haven't had a chance to see it yet, I hope it's lighter than Trauma was. From the looks of the trailer I doubt it. Jajaja. And mi querida Ximena del Solar is in it so I have some more invested interest to see my dear friend in another horror film.

"PATH" (aka "Sendero"), directed by Lucio A. Rojas, will have an exclusive live premiere this Saturday, May 2nd, on one of the official YouTube channels: "WATCH MOVIES NOW!". Part of the cast and crew will be connected answering questions throughout the course of the film. "PATH", survival/horror by Chilean director and scriptwriter Lucio A. Rojas (who also gave us the controversial and acclaimed "TRAUMA", currently on Amazon Prime Video) was filmed in the central zone of Chile. "Path" had its premiere at Sitges Film Festival, being then acquired by Netflix with a worldwide availability. Rojas is currently developing the fantastic thriller "Casandra", an international co-production between Chile, Argentina and Mexico. "PATH" was played by Andrea García-Huidobro ("The Maid") in the main role, Sofía García ("Baby Shower"), Diego Casanueva ("Los 80"), Javiera Hernández ("Pacto de Sangre"), Felipe Contreras ("Amanda"), Tomás Vidiella ("La Memoria de mi Padre"), Guillermo Alfaro ("ZombieDawn") Daniel Antivilo ("To Kill a Man"), Ximena del Solar ("Trauma"), Arielli Gutiérrez, Pamela Rojas ("Zombie Dawn) y Jorge Godoy ("The 33").

