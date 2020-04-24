This July Is Heating Up At Arrow Video With INFERNO OF TORTURE, BLOODSTONE, ZOMBIE FOR SALE, & BLACK RAINBOW

Arrow Video has cooked up one hell of a treat for cult movie fans this July with a quartet of impressive looking releases for some highly sought after films, and in this case, collectors from all of Arrow's territories can join in the fun.

All four of these releases are being released in the US, Canada, and the UK, which is very exciting as that isn't always the case. July's collection spans the globe and a number of genres, meaning that there is sure to be something for everyone. First up is a notorious ero-guro shocker from explotation legend, Ishii Teruo, Inferno of Torture (Hell's Tattooers); next we have Superstar Rajinikanth in his only English language film production, the Nico Mastorakis produced adventure, Bloodstone; then, a recent festival hit, Lee Min-jae's novel zombie comedy, Zombie For Sale (The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale), and finally Mike Nichols supernatural occult thriller, Black Rainbow.

Check out the gallery below for artwork and details, which this month includes a few pieces from a couple of your favorite Anarchists, me (naturally), and Pierce Conran! Pre-order links are available in each slide, collect them all!



Pierce Conran contributed to this story.