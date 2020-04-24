This July Is Heating Up At Arrow Video With INFERNO OF TORTURE, BLOODSTONE, ZOMBIE FOR SALE, & BLACK RAINBOW
Arrow Video has cooked up one hell of a treat for cult movie fans this July with a quartet of impressive looking releases for some highly sought after films, and in this case, collectors from all of Arrow's territories can join in the fun.
All four of these releases are being released in the US, Canada, and the UK, which is very exciting as that isn't always the case. July's collection spans the globe and a number of genres, meaning that there is sure to be something for everyone. First up is a notorious ero-guro shocker from explotation legend, Ishii Teruo, Inferno of Torture (Hell's Tattooers); next we have Superstar Rajinikanth in his only English language film production, the Nico Mastorakis produced adventure, Bloodstone; then, a recent festival hit, Lee Min-jae's novel zombie comedy, Zombie For Sale (The Odd Family: Zombie on Sale), and finally Mike Nichols supernatural occult thriller, Black Rainbow.
NEW UK/US/CA TITLE: Inferno of Torture (Blu-ray)
Release date: 6/7 July
Exploitation legend Teruo Ishii (Horrors of Malformed Men, Orgies of Edo) delivers one of his most extreme visions of violent eroticism in this, the sixth in his abnormal love series. Tattoos and torture await women forced into servitude in Ishii's Inferno of Torture.
Unable to repay a local lender, Yumi (Yumika Katayama) takes up an offer to serve as a geisha for two years with a promise of freedom once her debt is repaid. She quickly realises that this is less a house of geishas than an extremely cruel brothel specialising in supplying western visitors with tattooed playthings. Taken under the wing of one of the leading tattoo artists vying for a coveted spot in the Shogun's good graces through his work, Yumi's body becomes a battleground as a rival artist becomes determined not to lose his spot at the top. When the madam, Otatsu (Mieko Fujimoto) trains her eye on the blossoming relationship between the benevolent artist Horihide (Teruo Yoshida) and his model, she makes sure than her stay is less than hospitable, inspiring the torturous inferno of the title.
Following Ishii's legendary Shogun's Joy of Torture and Orgies of Edo, the prolific filmmaker still manages to turn up the heat in this incredibly violent and salacious entry in a filmography unlike any other. From the film's opening scene depicting some of the most perverse violence ever captured on screen, through to the shock ending that will leave the audience's mouths agape, there's nothing quite like Inferno of Torture. Tender romance clashes with vile sadism as a sea of tattooed female flesh floods nearly every frame of this film depicting Japan's Edo period as only Ishii could.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Audio Commentary by Japanese cinema expert Tom Mes
- Erotic Grotesque Nonsense & the Foundations of Japan’s Cult Counterculture - a condensed version of Jasper Sharp's Miskatonic Institute lecture
- Trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Jacob Phillips
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Chris D.
Director: Teruo Ishii
Cast: Benoît Teruo Yoshida, Masumi Tachibana, Asao Koike