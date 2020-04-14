OUIJAGEIST: Indie Horror Out Now on Digital From Wide Eye Releasing

I know a guy whose relative was a witch. An honest to goodness witch. One of the things she passed on to our friend here was never fuck around with a Ouija board. If a real witch is telling you that don't you think that's enough of a authority on the issue to heed the warning?

But if we listened to authority figures then we'd missed out on this whole sub-genre of people fucking around with Ouija boards and getting into trouble.

Which leads us to John R. Walker's indie horror flick Ouijageist which is now available on digital and DVD today from Wide Eye Releasing. One part ouija board. One part poltergeist. All parts indie horror fun?

Watch the trailer below and check out the attached images which show off the makeup effects from Chris and Dean Garner and the promise that things get a big stabby too.