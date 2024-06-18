THE BEAST WITHIN Trailer: Kit Harington Hides a Dark Secret From His Daughter

After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal.

Alexander J. Farrell's nightmarish fantasy horror, The Beast Within, will have its World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival before opening theatrically on July 26th. This means (counts days on the calendar) it is extremely likely that it will screen sometime during opening weekend of the festival. We'll find out at the beginning of next month when the festival reveals the schedule. We digress. The trailer was made available just a little while ago. Check it out down below.

The Beast Within stars Kit Harington, Ashleigh Cummings, James Cosmo and the young miss, Caoilinn Springall. Farrell directed from a screenplay written by themselves and Greer Taylor Ellison.

The theatrical release is coming from Well Go USA.