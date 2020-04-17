Now on VOD: STRAIGHT UP, Romantic Comedy Promises All Talk, No Sex

Granted, the idea of an all-talk, no-sex relationship might not be too appealing for many young adults in the 21st century.

But Straight Up is not about many young adults, it's about two insecure characters who are still struggling to figure out their place(s) in the world. To be more precise, allow me to quote directly from the official description:

"Todd is a hyper-articulate, obsessive compulsive gay twentysomething whose fear of dying alone leads him to a baffling conclusion: he might not be gay after all. When he meets Rory, a whip-smart struggling actress with her own set of insecurities, the two forge a relationship that's all talk and no sex.

"Writer-Director-Star James Sweeney delivers a razor sharp rom-com that's equal parts Classical Hollywood and distinctly 21st century, exploring just how elastic our definitions of love and sexuality can get."

Katie Findlay also stars, and the cast includes Randall Park, Betsy Brandt, James Scully, Brendan Scannell and Tracie Thoms. The trailer has a bouncy feel to it, for lack of a better word; it looks like it is a fun and adventuresome couples-type of movie, even for people who may not be in a couple, or those who are getting awfully fed up with sheltering in place with the same person, who may or may not be the right match.

Enjoy the trailer below. Straight Up opens today (Friday, April 17, 2020) in virtual cinemas throughout Canada and the U.S. via Strand Releasing. That means you can visit the web site of the theater you wish to support, listed below, and then follow their specific directions to get tickets. (Yes, it's a little complicated, but it's a good thing to do if you can, and you're all intelligent adults.)

