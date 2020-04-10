New poster for Michael S.Rodriguezâ€™s horror anthology Last American Horror Show II starring Mel Novak, Lynn Lowry, and Helene Udy

Genre legend’s Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death, An Eye For An Eye opposite Chuck Norris), Lynn Lowry (George A.Romero’s The Crazies, David Cronenberg’s Shivers) star in this much anticipated film with Helene Udy (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, My Bloody Valentines Day), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3, I Spit on You Grave: Deja Vu), Jonathan Tiersten (Sleepaway Camp), Michael S.Rodriguez and Mike Ferguson. This film is directed by Michael S. Rodriguez (Last American Horror Show), Montgomery Dodson and Rick Vasquez and written by Michael S. Rodriguez, Montgomery Dodson and Rick Vasquez with story by George Fancher.

Synopsis:

As a child murderer named Killer Callhan (Ferguson) awaits execution on death row, he is befriended by the kind Moses (Novak), who decides to read him a few horror stories from his favorite book. Little does Killer know that he is a part of the final tale at the end of story time.

MSR Studios in association with Deep Murder Production’s LLC produced the film, which is their latest picture with Lynn Lowry. Their previous collaboration was the horror anthology Last American Horror Show, co-starring horror icons Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Robert Mukes (Rob Zombie’s House Of 1000 Corpses) & Arch Hall Jr. (The Sadist).