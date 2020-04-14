More Images From Villeneuve's DUNE

Dune, adapted from Frank Herbert`s seminal sci-fi novel. As promised yesterday, following up the release of the first image of Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides Vanity Fair unvealed more images from Denis Villeneuve`s upcoming sci-fi epic, adapted from Frank Herbert`s seminal sci-fi novel.

You can always count on the publication to deliver a dazzling gallery of images of the cast of the film and this article is no exception. The article features characters from the House Atreides and the Freman. No sign yet of their nemeses, House Harkonnen or the Sardaukar.

We do get to see the latest version of the stillsuits, suits the Freman use to preserve their body moisture, and some really cool armor for House Atreides. We also have our first look at Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes. Villeneuve updated the character to be played by a woman in his movie.

“What Denis had stated to me was there was a lack of female characters in his cast, and he had always been very feminist, pro-women, and wanted to write the role for a woman,” Duncan-Brewster says. “This human being manages to basically keep the peace amongst many people. Women are very good at that, so why can’t Kynes be a woman? Why shouldn’t Kynes be a woman?”

Is it just me or is it like Oscar Isaac is staring into my soul? You know what? I kind of like it.

Find the gallery of images below. Read the full article over at Vanity Fair for more information about shooting in Jordan and United Arab Emirates, a recap of the adaptations before this new film, splitting this new Dune into two movies, the story's relevance to our current times, and more.

In a time when we could all use a little something to look forward on the other side of this health crisis this article and gallery give us reason to keep our shit together and get this Covid-19 business wrapped up lickity split.

As of this moment the studio has no plans to move Dune's release date back due to the pademic. Don`t be a dick, don't delay the end of Covid-19 and ruin this for the rest of us! Stay home!

All photos were by Chiabella James.