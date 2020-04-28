Lena Headey in Exclusive THE FLOOD Clip: Treason

Lena Headey and Iain Glen star in The Flood as two hardened immigration officers in the UK.

In our exclusive clip, they will appear momentarily. First, though, Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) is seen during his days as a solder, standing over a man who has dug a hole, just big enough to cover up his body. Haile must make a life-or-death decision.

Then, he flashes back to the present, where we see him in a small room with Iain Glen and Lena Headey. How has he processed this memory? And how will he present it to the immigration officers?

The Flood follows Wendy (Lena Headey) as she investigates a high-profile case. She was granted the assignment because she is known for her quick and clinical approach. As the clip suggests, she is particularly on guard for any suspicious behavior, past or present, by Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah). Is he a good guy, as the clip hints? Or does he have hidden motives behind his desire to emigrate to the UK?

Fellow Game of Thrones veteran Iain Glen is on hand in the film, and in our exclusive scene. He portrays a fellow immigration officer who has also been hardened by his years on the job. Not necessarily to make any assumptions, but I must say he looks ready for blood, like a lion anticipating a full belly from the day's kill.

Anthony Woodley directed from an original screenplay by Helen Kingston. The Flood will be releasing this Friday, May 1, 2020, from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Visit the official site for more information, but first, check out the clip below.

