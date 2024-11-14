DAFT STATE Exclusive Clip: Open Your Eyes

Easton’s mysterious psychological destruction drives him to the edge of sanity and possible self-harm by those who love him most... his wife and daughter. Will Easton succumb to their increasingly traumatizing pressure, or will he conquer the dark forces at play?

We have an exclusive clip from Chad Bishoff's psychological thriller Daft State. The film is out now on digital and on-demand platforms as of November 12th, 2024, from Scatena & Rosner Films.

Daft State stars Christopher Backus, Skye P. Marshall, Ka’ramuu Kush, Paulo Costanzo, Jake T. Austin, and Iman Karram. Bishoff produced and wrote the thriller with Sam Harter. Erich Hover also produced with actress Mira Sorvino on board as an executive producer withInny Clemons, Brett Cullen, and Lisa Crnic.

Check out the exclusive clip, along with the trailer, below.