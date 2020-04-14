IMPACT EVENT Exclusive Clip: B. Luciano Barsuglia's Apocalyptic Funhouse Horror Out Now on DVD And VOD

Wild Eye Releasing released B. Luciano Barsuglia’s Impact Event, an apocalyptic fun house horror flick, on DVD and VOD last week.

In case you have not checked it out yet ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you this morning. Check it out below, along with the trailer and a selection of stills.

From the award-winning director of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, and featuring horror icons Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, The Devil’s Rejects) and Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Fortress), prep for an Impact Event this April!

After a meteor causes a global apocalypse, a small group of survivors takes refuge in an abandoned funhouse and must fight off cannibalistic killers.

Starring Margaret O’Brien (Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!), Michael Berryman, Vernon Wells and Richard Grieco (If Looks Could Kill, Mobsters), writer/director B. Luciano Barsuglia’s Impact Event is available on DVD and VOD April 7 from Wild Eye Releasing.